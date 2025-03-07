We're setting the record straight on some of the most common myths of GLP-1-medications

GLP-1 medications have become a popular tool for weight loss and metabolic health, but with their rise in popularity, misconceptions have also spread.

Let's set the record straight on some of the most common myths with Shed.

Myth #1: GLP-1 Medications Are a "Magic Bullet" for Weight Loss.

Roseanne Schnell, Shed Lead Dietitian, says GLP-1 medications are revolutionary for weight loss but they aren't a magic bullet.

She says, "At Shed we offer a variety of GLP-1 medications, name brand and compounded injectables, sublingual drops, and lozenges and the truth is they are all powerful tools that work best alongside healthy lifestyle habits. Real change happens when people use the support of these medications, the reduction in appetite and quieting the food noise to place focus on their nutrition, exercise, sleep and emotional well-being, which are the pillars of our Shed Health Coaching Program where our members build a healthy lifestyle that leads to sustainable weight loss."

Myth #2: You Can Eat Whatever You Want and Still Lose Weight

Roseanne says, "Some people will eat whatever they want and probably still lose some weight but as a dietitian working with GLP-1 clients, that isn't the best approach. The truth is that you don't have to give up your favorite foods, it's all about finding the right balance and there are nutrition principles that can optimize your weight loss and help you feel your best."

At Shed, they provide all of our members a Nutrition Plan for a smooth successful weight-loss journey.

They focus on staying hydrated, prioritizing protein, focusing on fiber, and incorporating gut-friendly foods and nutrient-dense foods.

This approach leads to a healthy body composition (muscle maintenance), healthy digestion, and energy.

"We know reaching these goals isn't always easy so we've developed supplements such as our new Clear Protein Hydration Drink for an easy delicious way to boost protein and hydration," Roseanne says.

Myth #3: After Stopping the Medication, You Will Gain the Weight

Roseanne says there are people who gain weight back when stopping GLP-1 medication but at Shed they have many people maintain a healthy goal weight and they are successful because they put the work in on their journey and follow a well thought out maintenance plan.

"At Shed, we recommend consulting your healthcare provider as you approach your goal to create a personalized plan. While navigating the transition, health coaching can help reinforce healthy habits for the long term. Supplements can also provide metabolic support; some wean off the medication and incorporate a natural alternative for supporting the body's GLP-1 hormone such as GLP-1 Boost that can help maintain weight loss."

Myth #4: GLP-1 Medications Are Damaging to Digestion

The truth is GLP-1 medications do not inherently damage the digestive system, but there can be some temporary short term digestive side effects, especially early in treatment. It's important to discuss any concerns with your provider to ensure you're on the right medication.

Staying hydrated, eating smaller, more frequent fiber rich meals, being mindful of activity can promote healthy digestion and gut-friendly supplements can help as well.

GLP-1 Revive was specifically formulated with digestive enzymes, probiotics, fiber and soothing herbs to aid in this digestive process while on GLP-1.

