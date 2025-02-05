We're still in winter -- don't forget your winter driving skills

Research shows February and March are Utah's snowiest months.

And Ken Garff Automotive Group wants to help us be safe on the roads during the winter.

Oliver Mansfield, Service Manager at Nate Wade Subaru, joined us with some tips.

He says make sure your windshield wipers are good to go, check for wear and tear and be sure to change them if they're leaving streaks or not getting your windows fully clear.

When it comes to tires, make sure they're aligned and in good shape. All Ken Garff dealerships can mount and balance snow tires for $99. They can also store your summer set at an offsite storage location for a fee.

Alignment is important because it can cause your vehicle to pull one direction or another, and in inclement weather that can be a recipe for disaster.

Oliver says with all the construction going on, there are a lot of potholes, so you may not even realize your vehicle has gone out of alignment.

Brakes are one of the most important safety features on your car. Oliver says if you hear any unusual noises when you brake, or feel any vibrations, it's time to get them checked.

Make sure to check your engine oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid, antifreeze/ coolant and windshield washer fluid. Each plays a vital role in the smooth and safe operation of your car.

Check your headlights, tail lights, brake lights and turn signals are working properly.

If it's been a while since your last service, consider getting a tune-up. This typically includes changing the oil, replacing the air filter, checking the battery, and more.

And — pack an emergency kit with a first aid kit, flares, a flashlight and jumper cables.

For more information or to schedule a service, visit kengarff.com.