We're talking about Sunny. No, not the weather... he's our Pet of the Week.

Sunny is a nine-month-old border collie/ Great Dane mix who still has a lot of puppy in him!

He's still a bit clumsy and he needs to get training from his forever family.

Sunny is good with other dogs and kids and he energy to play and go on walks.

He's current on all vaccinations, is neutered and is chipped.

You can learn more about him and fill out an application for his adoption at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at PetSmart at 3191 East 3300 South in Salt Lake City on Saturday, October 9 from 1-4pm with adoptable dogs.