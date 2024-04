If you love Mexican food — this Tasty Tuesday is for you!

Chase, Salt Lake Foodie joined us with some new spots to try and he gave us his favorite menu items too.

House of Corn Mexican Cuisine - Salt Lake City

Battleship Taco

Quesadilla

Pozole

Chilaquiles

Over the Cole's BBQ - Holladay

Pulled Pork Tacos

Brisket Tacos

Smoked Chicken Taco

Burnt Ends Tacos

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.