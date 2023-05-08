Watch Now
West Elm at City Creek Center can help you refresh your home for Spring

West Elm at City Creek Center has all the spring trends for your home inside and out.
Looking for a great way to refresh your home for Spring?

From furniture to accessories, West Elm at City Creek Center, offers something for inside and outside.

Morgan talked with Lead Stylist at West Elm Adaline Baron, who says a modern coastal vibe is in for Spring.

It's popular to have sofa or chairs in neutral tones, and then bring in pops of color and designs with accent pillows and other accessories.

Adaline says plants are also a big trend this spring. West Elm offers planters for indoors and outdoors and even some artificial plants as well.

She also recommends their colorful dinnerware made in Melamine, a thick, hard plastic that won't break. That makes it perfect for everything from dinner parties to barbecues.

West Elm even has stylists on hand to help design any space in your home. Visit them in the store, or make a virtual appointment by clicking here.

You can find more information at shopcitycreekcenter.com.

