West Valley City is the second largest city in Utah and is a great place to invest in real estate

West Valley City is the second largest city in Utah with a population that is growing every year. With the expansion of the Mountain View Corridor and companies investing in this area, it's a great place to invest in real estate.

Lana Aldous from UVO Group joined us to tell us more about one of her listings in West Valley City.

The home is listed at $490,000 and is at 5641 West Hunter Hollow Drive.

It's a tri-level home with five bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with a 2 car garage and sits on a very large .21 acre lot.

The home is in a great family neighborhood and is within walking distance of Hunter High School, Hunter Junior High and Hillside Elementary.

It's also close to entertainment like the USANA Amphitheater which is just five miles away. The Cinemark movie theater is just down the street and it's only a 15 minute driver from Salt Lake International Airport.

You can make an appointment to see it or another home at Lana.utahforsalehomes.com.

