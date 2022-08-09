West Valley City woman is the recipient of the Keep It Cool giveaway

It's one of the hottest summers ever, so imagine not having air conditioning in your home.

That's why Fox 13 teamed up with Same Day Heating & Air in the Keep It Cool giveaway.

Recently, the winner was announced, and she now has a new air conditioning unit.

Her name is Kay Crow, and she has lived in her home in West Valley City for about 15 years, but her air conditioner has been on the fritz for the past couple of years.

She's been using window units to try to cool the house down.

That's why Kay's daughter Brittany nominated her in the giveaway.

It's especially important that Kay has a cool place this year, because she was severely burned in a work accident and is still recovering.

The new air conditioner was a surprise to Kay until Mike Bentzien with Same Day Heating & Air came knocking on her door.

They replaced the outdoor unit, and the line that runs the refrigerant inside and brought everything up to current code.

Mike says in addition to keeping Kay's home cool, it will also keep her utility costs down.

If you have heating, air, plumbing or electrical needs, call Same Day at 801-316-8351 or visit samedayutah.com.

