We've got Dinner & Dessert in This Week's Foodie Findings

In this week's foodie findings with Salt Lake Foodie, we have spots for dinner and dessert. And you know it's good because Chase only reviews restaurants he loves.

Sukihana – Daybreak

Sushi

Daybreak roll – Crab, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, smoked salmon, eel, spicy honey teriyaki sauce

Ocean Naruto roll – Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, mango

AK Original roll – Shrimp tempura, crab, cream cheese, spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha, rice seasoning

Ramen

Xing Fu Tang – Salt Lake City

Bingsu - milk-based Korean shaved ice dessert

Mango and cheesecake

Strawberry and cream

Tiramisu with espresso

