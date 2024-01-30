We've got Dinner & Dessert in This Week's Foodie Findings

In this week's foodie findings with Salt Lake Foodie, we have spots for dinner and dessert. And you know it's good because Chase only reviews restaurants he loves.
Sukihana – Daybreak
Sushi
Daybreak roll – Crab, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, smoked salmon, eel, spicy honey teriyaki sauce
Ocean Naruto roll – Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, mango
AK Original roll – Shrimp tempura, crab, cream cheese, spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha, rice seasoning
Ramen
Xing Fu Tang – Salt Lake City
Bingsu - milk-based Korean shaved ice dessert
Mango and cheesecake
Strawberry and cream
Tiramisu with espresso
