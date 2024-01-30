Watch Now
We've got Dinner & Dessert in This Week's Foodie Findings

Tasty Tuesday
SLC Foodie has dinner &amp; dessert in this week's Tasty Tuesday.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 15:52:31-05

In this week's foodie findings with Salt Lake Foodie, we have spots for dinner and dessert. And you know it's good because Chase only reviews restaurants he loves.

Sukihana – Daybreak
Sushi
Daybreak roll – Crab, cream cheese, shrimp tempura, smoked salmon, eel, spicy honey teriyaki sauce
Ocean Naruto roll – Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, mango
AK Original roll – Shrimp tempura, crab, cream cheese, spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha, rice seasoning
Ramen

Xing Fu Tang – Salt Lake City
Bingsu - milk-based Korean shaved ice dessert
Mango and cheesecake
Strawberry and cream
Tiramisu with espresso

