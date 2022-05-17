We've got international flavor in this week's Tasty Tuesday with Salt Lake Foodie

You don't have to leave Utah to enjoy the flavors from around the world.

Salt Lake Foodie has some international flavors for us in this week's Tasty Tuesday.

Sicilia Mia – Holladay and Farmington

Tomahawk Ribeye Steak prepared table side

Arancino - A rice ball filled with homemade Bolognese, peas, and mozzarella served in a bed of slow cooked tomato sauce.

Tiramisu

Ginger Street – Salt Lake City

DAN DAN NOODLES - Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, Crispy Soybeans, Baby Bok Choy, Chili, Scallion

Red Curry - Coconut Milk. asparagus, snap peas, bell peppers, Thai basil, onions

GREEN PAPAYA SALAD - Tomatoes, Green Beans, Nam Prik, Chili, Herbs, Peanuts

