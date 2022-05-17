We've got international flavor in this week's Tasty Tuesday with Salt Lake Foodie

Watch
We've got international flavors in this week's Tasty Tuesday with Salt Lake Foodie.
You don't have to leave Utah to enjoy the flavors from around the world.

Sicilia Mia – Holladay and Farmington
Tomahawk Ribeye Steak prepared table side
Arancino - A rice ball filled with homemade Bolognese, peas, and mozzarella served in a bed of slow cooked tomato sauce.
Tiramisu

Ginger Street – Salt Lake City
DAN DAN NOODLES - Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, Crispy Soybeans, Baby Bok Choy, Chili, Scallion
Red Curry - Coconut Milk. asparagus, snap peas, bell peppers, Thai basil, onions
GREEN PAPAYA SALAD - Tomatoes, Green Beans, Nam Prik, Chili, Herbs, Peanuts

