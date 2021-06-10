What annoys you behind the wheel? Drivers do dangerous things, so how do you deal with it?

What is your biggest pet peeve behind the wheel? There are some annoying and often dangerous things Utah drivers do. So, how do you deal with it?

We talked with Personal Injury Attorney Craig Swapp.

One of the biggest complaints seems to be about drivers failing to use a blinker. Swapp said a 2012 study done by the Society of Automotive Engineers broke down the reasons people failed to use a signal:

42% said they didn't have time before the turn or lane change to signal

23% said they were too lazy to signal

17% said they were just forgetful

11% said it just isn't important

.08% said they don't signal because other drivers don't

.07% said not signaling adds excitement to driving

Swapp says not signaling is extremely dangerous and makes it almost impossible for other drivers to safely react to your actions. Driving defensively and being aware of the vehicles around you can help you react if a driver suddenly turns or changes lanes.

Another annoyance is something you probably see all the time: somebody in the far left lane, camped out, clogging up traffic. Swapp says all Utah drivers should know that the far left lane is for passing and the right lanes are for traveling. In fact, since 2008 it's Utah law that slower traffic must keep right.

If you're stuck behind a "left lane loafer" be patient, avoid tailgating. If they simply won't move, go ahead and safely pass them on the right if possible. When you're the driver in the left lane, try to be cognizant of the traffic behind you and move back into the right lanes for traveling.

The reality is that these annoying "habits" of Utah drivers are dangerous, and cause accidents every year.

If you've been injured in an accident because of another driver's negligence the experienced attorneys of Craig Swapp & Associates are ready to help.

Give them a call at 1-800-404-9000 or visit craigswapp.com.