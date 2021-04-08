What are the odds you'll be in a car accident during your lifetime? According to the numbers from the car insurance industry, on average a driver will get into a crash once every 18 years.

We talked with Personal Injury Attorney Craig Swapp, who says during the pandemic there were fewer cars on the roads, so you'd think crashes would drop. But that wasn't the case.

Swapp says they're seeing a lot of accidents related to aggressive driving, speeding, buzzed and drunk driving, and the distractions of technology. Even dialing a phone number while driving more than doubles your risk of being in an accident.

Swapp cited a study done by The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute that found that when drivers texted, their collision risk was an enormous 23 times greater than when not texting.

If you are involved in a crash, Swapp says check yourself and others for injuries. Call 911 if there are injuries or local police if every is OK.

