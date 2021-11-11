Watch
What are the top five top toys for this holiday season?

We talk to The Toy Association about the top five toys this holiday season.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Nov 11, 2021
Holiday shopping has begun and you've probably started searching for the perfect toys for your kids.

Search no further because Jennifer Lynch, Toy Trends Specialist with the Toy Association, shared with us the top toys for this season!

Play & Fold Away Treetop Tower, Radio Flyer
Ages 2-5, $177.47

LEGO Botanical Collection Flower Bouquet, LEGO
Ages 18+, $49.99

Tiny Ceramics Studio, Klutz
Ages 7+, $19.99

Math Wizard and the Fantastic Food Truck, OSMO
Ages 6-8, $59.99

Cubles
ages 7+, $6.99

For more information about Toy Association go to toyassociation.org

