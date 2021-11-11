What are the top five top toys for this holiday season?

Holiday shopping has begun and you've probably started searching for the perfect toys for your kids.
Search no further because Jennifer Lynch, Toy Trends Specialist with the Toy Association, shared with us the top toys for this season!
Play & Fold Away Treetop Tower, Radio Flyer
Ages 2-5, $177.47
LEGO Botanical Collection Flower Bouquet, LEGO
Ages 18+, $49.99
Tiny Ceramics Studio, Klutz
Ages 7+, $19.99
Math Wizard and the Fantastic Food Truck, OSMO
Ages 6-8, $59.99
Cubles
ages 7+, $6.99
For more information about Toy Association go to toyassociation.org