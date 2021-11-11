What are the top five top toys for this holiday season?

Holiday shopping has begun and you've probably started searching for the perfect toys for your kids.

Search no further because Jennifer Lynch, Toy Trends Specialist with the Toy Association, shared with us the top toys for this season!

Play & Fold Away Treetop Tower, Radio Flyer

Ages 2-5, $177.47

LEGO Botanical Collection Flower Bouquet, LEGO

Ages 18+, $49.99

Tiny Ceramics Studio, Klutz

Ages 7+, $19.99

Math Wizard and the Fantastic Food Truck, OSMO

Ages 6-8, $59.99

Cubles

ages 7+, $6.99

For more information about Toy Association go to toyassociation.org