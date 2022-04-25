Watch
What better way to start off a week than with foodie findings?

Chinese served family-style for the main course and baby Greek donuts for dessert in this week's foodie findings.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 15:13:02-04

We couldn't think of a better way to start off the week than with foodie findings from Salt Lake Foodie.

This week he's taking us to two spots that we can't wait to check out ourselves.

Louks Baby Greek Donuts - Cottonwood Heights
The Goddess - strawberry chocolate / nutella / pistachio with raspberry gelato
Classic Louks - honey / cinnamon / toasted walnuts with vanilla gelato
Affogato

Mandarin Garden - Sandy
Happy Family – shrimp, beef, chicken wit vegetables.
Sizzling beef sirloin in black pepper sauce
Orange Chicken
Walnut Shrimp

Be sure to catch all of Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

