What did the Barbie movie get right and wrong?

"Barbie" is Warner Brothers biggest movie ever! But, what did the movie get right and what did it get all wrong?

We asked Michelle McCullough, CEO of Dreamboard Media, to break it down for us.

Things that the movie got right:

1. Women are amazing and they can do any job.

2. Sometimes we need other people to remind us of our worth - keep futuristic people around you.

3. We evolve and change over time - that's good.

4. There's still work to do for gender equality in the workplace, in ideas, and in the home.

5. Women wear many hats

Things the Barbie Movie "Got Wrong" or "Missed Opportunities From the Barbie Movie"

1. Didn't show the strides we have made in the workplace.

2. en/Dads are not buffoons - we have to elevate this conversation.

3. Devalued committed relationships.

4. Our individuality doesn't make us weird.

5. It's not just our careers, but our traits and talents that define us.

You can learn more from Michelle at speakmichelle.com.

