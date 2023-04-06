What do you do with your gum wrappers? This Utah woman makes art!

Gumwrapper Girl, also known as Maci Jacobson, started making art when she was in 5th grade when her siblings would peel the foil from the wax and stick it on their books during church.

Maci says her sister had friends over one day and they were decorating notebooks with ribbon, paper, stickers etc. She decided to use gum wrappers!

Her gum wrapper notebooks were such a hit — that she started selling them for $2 or $3 a piece.

Even to this day she can cover pretty much anything in wrappers, from notebooks and pens to phone cases, clipboards — even pumpkins!

Maci is currently a PhD student studying Neuroscience, a wife and an expecting mother.

So she doesn't have as much time for her art, but she says it's always a fun winter activity or when she has an idea "she just can't put off".

Maci also does commission work when someone wants her to create something as a meaningful gift to someone.

You can follow her on Instagram @gumwrappergirl or on her website gumwrappergirl.com.