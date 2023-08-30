What does a chalked-up hippie bus and therapy have to do with one another?

The #ChalkBus is painted top to bottom in chalkboard paint.

A "Draw On Me!" sign on the side, with caddies of chalk affixed to the windows, beckons all passersby, young and old, to engage in a most unusual and fun interactive and ever-changing community mobile art project.

It has been featured in local and national news stories, radio spots, a music video, and an upcoming documentary.

Jonathan Sherman is the owner of the bus, and he's also a marriage and family therapist.

So what does a chalked-up bus and therapy have to do with one another? Sherman says, "Peace, love and happiness all center around connection." And that's exactly what his bus promotes.

Recently his niece channeled her inner artist for the Chalk the Block fundraiser for autism awareness.

You can follow her work here and learn all about the #ChalkBus at RelateGREAT.net.