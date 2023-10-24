What does it take to train a service dog?

Whether you're looking to teach your dog better manners or are looking to add a service dog to your family, Maligator Kennels has a class for you.

They have Personal Training, Group Classes and Evaluations to make sure a dog is a good fit for you.

Two of their trainers joined us to talk about things that service dogs can be trained to do.

Brianna Evans actually started at Maligator as a client, looking to train a service dog for her son. Her dog Milo thrived with his training, and now works for them.

Kenna Isom has been with Maligator since the very beginning and is one of the owners . The dog she brought to the studio, Shadow, is almost finished with his training.

You can learn more at maligatorkennels.com.