What does it take to train a service dog?

Maligator Kennels
Whether you need to teach your dog better manners, or you're looking into a service dog, Maligator Kennels has training programs to fit.
Posted at 1:22 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 15:22:39-04

They have Personal Training, Group Classes and Evaluations to make sure a dog is a good fit for you.

Two of their trainers joined us to talk about things that service dogs can be trained to do.

Brianna Evans actually started at Maligator as a client, looking to train a service dog for her son. Her dog Milo thrived with his training, and now works for them.

Kenna Isom has been with Maligator since the very beginning and is one of the owners . The dog she brought to the studio, Shadow, is almost finished with his training.

You can learn more at maligatorkennels.com.

