Star Wars Fans -- let's find this sweet boy a home. He's named Ewok, because he does look similar to the character in the movies.

Ewok is a small Lhasa Apso who is smart, affectionate, playful and friendly.

Even though he's happy to play with other dogs and kids, he's a couch potato at heart and loves his belly scratches.

Ewok is house trained and up-to-date on vaccinations, he's neutered and chipped.

If you'd like more information, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.