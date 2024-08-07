What does your energy say about you?!

Erin King is known as the "The Energy Expert" who conducted the world's largest PhD-led research study on personal human energy management.

Erin helps people unlock peak performance by managing their energy more strategically.

She and her team interviewed thousands of professionals around the United States ages 16-64 on how they source, save, and spend their ENERGY personally and professionally.

Erin shared with Jenny Hardman on Fox 13's The Place that your "vibe" is your value - your energy is your edge!

Energy is the number one workplace necessity, especially in the age of AI!

Through research, Erin and her team discovered that the average number of energizing activities per week is 32. An energizing activity could be a walk, calling a friend, meditating, etc.

Once participants went BEYOND 32 energizing activities a week (4 - 5 a day) their energy levels AND their life satisfaction scores also went down.

Erin says if you want to raise the energy around you, start by raising the energy within you! Energy is VERY contagious.

Erin and her team discovered there are five ENERGY TYPES: Kinetic, Responsive, Generative, Rigorous, and Synergistic.

If you want to find out what type you are, you can take The Energy Exam for free at TheEnergyExam.com.

This 5 minute exam will help you discover what type of energy you have, how the world perceives it, what charges you up, what drains you, who you are energetically compatible with, and what you can do about it to unlock PEAK PERFORMANCE in your personal and professional life!

You can follow Erin on Instagram @mrs.erin.king.