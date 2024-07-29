What does your sleeve length say about you?

Long sleeves? Short sleeves? Your preference could say a lot about you, so we asked Stylist Dani Slaugh to fill us in!

She says om general, the more skin you sow, the more casual the message you're relaying becomes.

Short-sleeved shirts can appear more youthful and approachable.

Dani says longer sleeves have a more refined appearance, which communicates experience and leadership.

But, she says don't forget that the color, fabric and pattern will also influence the message conveyed.

Of course you can always play it safe, and wear long sleeves, but roll them up! Dani says that will relax the look when needed.

You can contact Dani with your own fashion questions. Visit her website stylebydani.com and follow her on Instagram @stylebydanithegirl.