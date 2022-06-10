What is CBD and how can it help you?

Mark McDougal from Mons Pura joined us to answer questions about CBD.

CBD is basically an all-natural, plant-based supplement that interacts with receptors in our bodies, including the central nervous system.

McDougal says research shows there are many different benefits, including four main areas - reduced inflammation, improved circulation, improved sleep quality and reduced levels of stress.

But, McDougal says it's important to know that not all CBD is equal.

He says, "We're unique in that we grow, harvest, extract, and formulate our own CBD products. This matters to our customers because they know we have full control of the quality and safety of the products they're using. They know they're getting a super high-quality supplement that's safe and effective. We like to say we're seed to bottle to you. And, we do it all here in Utah."

Mons Pura even hosts people on tours of their extraction facility in Vineyard, Utah. Guests can see exactly how the products are made with full transparency.

McDougal says they also provide a way for people to make money for sharing their products. He says, "We have people who love the products, so they talk about them with their friends and family. Our Influencer program pays 25% and we have people making good money just by sharing their experience with the products."

There is an event in Park City on June 18 called Ignite 2022. There will be speakers and drawings. If you're interested in attending, contact them right away because spots are limited.

You can buy products online at monspura.com or from one of their influencers.

