What is "normal teen behavior" and what should parents be concerned about?

Shane Petersen is CEO of Lifeline for Youth and has worked with youth for more than 30 years.

He says parents often ask him what is the difference from "normal teen behavior" and what they really should be concerned about.

Petersen says when multiple areas of their life are slipping or being affected, there is a bigger issue.

Parents should watch for:

Change in Friends

Dropping Grades

Losing interest in hobbies

Mood changes

Change is sleeping habits

Isolating from family, family conflict

Even drug use can be a symptom of a deeper issue

Petersen tells parents to "follow their gut". He says, "Parents often get a sense that something is just off or different with their child. Don't ignore your instinct on that. Where there is smoke there is fire."

Getting the right assessment and diagnosis helps treat any core issues and not just the symptoms.

LifeLine is a family counseling and treatment center for troubled youth struggling with drug use, school failure, family conflict, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, and anything else that is getting in the way of them being happy and successful.

