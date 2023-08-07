What is Utah's favorite Soda Shop?

Sugar High set out to find which soda shop Utahns like best. Who do you think finished at the top?

Benjamin Lee, The Donut Critic, joined us with the results.

He said they did a bracket featuring 16 of Utah's top drink businesses. He says, "The real crazy matchups came down to the final four drink shops: swig Fiiz, Thirst and Quench It!".

One one side it was Swig vs. Fiiz, two classics that have built loyal followings.

On the other side, there was Thirst Drinks vs. Quench It!

And the winner is... Swig!

Awards will be handed out at Sugar High Dessert Festival, which is happening September 23, 2023 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

You can get tickets at SugarHighEvents.com.

