What is Utah's job outlook for 2023?

More people look for a new job in January than any other time of the year.

With Utah's historically low unemployment rate of 2.1 percent in Oct. 2022, and an economy that continues to grow, Utah employers are ready to hire.

If finding a new job is on your new year's resolution list, Workforce Services has tools and tips to help you.

o Update your resume

 Employers only spend on average 10-30 seconds screening your resume. Because of this, you need to target your resume to the employer.

 Research the job you are applying for and tailor your resume showing relevant experience and skills to showcase your qualifications for the position.

 If possible, quantify any positive results from your work on past jobs using numbers, percentages and dollar amounts.

 Your resume should tell the employer what you can do for their company.

o Prepare for an interview

 Research the company and be ready to share why you would be an asset to their team. Go to the Economic Data tab of jobs.utah.gov to find company listings by industry and county as well as wage information.

 A common question asked in the job interview is "tell me about yourself." Come prepared with a 60-second interview commercial that tells a summary of your experience, skills and strengths and why you are a good fit for the company.

 Prepare examples by describing the situation, what action you took, and the results of your actions (SAR) to answer behavioral-based questions about your problem solving, communication and leadership skills. Practice answering questions "out loud" before the interview

To find the right fit or make your next career move, you may need to do some additional training or education.

o There are many options to take the next step on your career pathway or start a career path that could lead to your dream job and potentially higher wages.

o Re-training does not need to be a full-time school commitment. You can work full time and participate in different training formats, including online, in-person or on-the-job training.

o Short-term occupational skills training is available for careers including cybersecurity, software development, pharmacy technician, diesel mechanic and medical assistant.

o Some employers provide a hands-on learning model called on-the-job training. The department is able to provide subsidized wages to the employer for eligible individuals to help offset the cost of training.

o Apprenticeships combine classroom learning and hands-on experience in the field. And, apprentices get paid throughout their apprenticeships just like a regular employee. Apprenticeships are expanding in Utah to include non-traditional fields such as healthcare and IT.

o If you want a change but are worried about the cost of getting additional education and training, there may be financial assistance to help you through the department of workforce services. Visit jobs.utah.gov/careers for more information.

Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual job fair on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-register here.

