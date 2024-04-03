What it's like to be a female owner in the auto repair industry

Master AutoTech is now in Tooele — you may have noticed the signs change from Santec late last year.

Owner Heather Katsilas joined us along with MasterTech owner Brian Everill to explain why the change.

She says their mission has always been about great customer service and satisfaction, so it only made sense to partner up with Master AutoTech.

Heather is a female owner in the auto repair business, which is a bit uncommon. She also kind of fell into the business. Her father had a service garage and wanted to pass it on to her.

That was several years ago, and her business has been booming every since.

Heather and Brian say no matter the issue you’re facing with your vehicle, her goal is to get you on the road again in no time.

Right now they're offering a Brake Special — get $100 off brakes/ $50 per axle.

You can book online or visit masterauto.tech/tooele for more information.