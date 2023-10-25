What kinds of candy are Utahns buying for Halloween this year?

With Halloween just around the corner, it's time to get stocked up on your favorite, and Utah's favorite, Halloween candy.

Tina Murray, Smith's manager of Public Affairs, joined us with what the top choices are in 2023.

She says monster candy bags with an assortment of chocolate bars are a top choice according to Smith's sales.

Tina says, "Our customers love their chocolate and we expect these kinds of bars to land in Trick or Treat bags more than any other candy this year. Hershey bars are especially loved by Utahns."

But, chocolate isn't the only candy Smith's customers are buying.

As far as non-chocolate candy, candy corn has a place high on the list to satisfy our sweet tooth here.

Tina says 43 percent of all candy sold in October is sold in the final week of the month.

All of the Halloween Candy at Smith's is on sale so it's a great time to get it. But you better come in and get it quick in order to get your favorite candy because it might be many others favorite too.

There are also seasonal aisles in all of their stores to make shopping easier.

Viewers can also go to smithsfoodanddrug.com and shop online and then pull into our Grocery PickUp Center.

