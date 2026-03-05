What makes an awesome game room?

Quality Billiards & Game Rooms is Utah's and Salt Lake City's leader in billiard and game room products and service.

Founded in 1972, the company began by manufacturing and selling pool tables and has grown to offer the largest selection of billiard and game room supplies in the state.

They specialize in top-quality, American-made Olhausen pool tables and shuffleboards with a lifetime warranty, along with brands including California House, Presidential, Diamond, Fusion, and CL Bailey.

With full-service delivery, installation, re-felting, repairs, and design assistance, they are a one-stop shop for the ultimate game room experience.

An awesome game room starts with a great centerpiece—like a high-quality pool table or shuffleboard—but it's really about creating a space where people gather.

Proper layout and spacing are key, along with choosing durable, long-lasting products. The goal is to create a fun, inviting environment that becomes the heart of the home.

See Quality Billiards & Game Rooms at their booth or presentation on the Garden Stage at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass.

Dates and Hours:

Friday, March 6, 2026 — Noon to 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 7, 2026 — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 8, 2026 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door): $13

Adults (Online): $11

Seniors 55+ (Door & Online): $9

Children 12 and under: Free

4-Pack: Four tickets for the price of three — $39

Teacher Appreciation & Hero Day

Friday, Mar. 6 – All teachers, active and retired military personnel, veterans, first responders, fire, and police receive FREE admission with valid ID at Will Call in the South Lobby.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.

