What to do if your furnace is blowing cold air

When your furnace has issues it's never at a convenient time.

Seems like it always happens passed midnight so before you call a technician try these things:

1. Check for a blinking light and count how many times it flashes. write that number down.

2. Shut the power off to the furnace.

3. Check the filter.

4. Open vents around the house.

5. If it has been snowing and your exhaust vent is outside and low to ground, make sure it's not covered by snow.

6. If it's been a while, change the batteries in your thermostat.

7. Reset the furnace.

1 of 3 things will happen:

1. Your furnace will stay on and you're good

2. Your furnace will stay on for a little while and then shut off

3. Nothing

If the 7 steps above don't fix the problem then it's time to call a technician.

It's also a good idea to have your furnace serviced sometime this winter if it's older and you haven't had it serviced in awhile.

