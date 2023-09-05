What to know about electric vehicles

Ken Garff Auto is always helpful when it comes to understanding the latest in cars and technology.

Simon Millican, Service Manager from Porsche Audi Lehi, joined FOX13's 'The PLACE' to explain the ins and outs of electric vehicles.

He says there are four kinds of vehicles.



ICE Vehicle … Internal Combustion Engine. Traditional gas vehicle. Hybrid Vehicle … Battery Regenerates on its own, car goes up to 5 mph in electric mode and then gas engine kicks in. PHEV Vehicle … Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle. Has battery enabling car to go 40 miles fully electric, then gas engine kicks in. Need to have home charger. BEV Vehicle … Battery Electric Vehicle, 100% electric. Need home charger, range varies by model, from 200 miles to 300 miles.

Millican says if consumers are faced with a hefty gas bill, they may want to consider an EV as a cost-effective solution, with electric home charging representing a lower cost of operation.

In addition to saving money on fuel, he says, EVs also produce zero emissions while being driven.

"They do, however, still have a carbon footprint due to the resource-intensive nature of rechargeable battery production and the electricity needed to charge an EV," Millican said.

While EVs represent less than 8% of the auto market, Millican says this number is expected to rise over the next decade with many manufacturers committed to going fully or partially electric in the next decade.

"It can be expected that manufacturers will continue to focus more of their resources on EVs," he said, "as well as invest more into other fuel options, such as synthetic fuels."

He said something to keep in mind is with the EV battery efficiency is affected by extremely hot and cold weather, leading to a reduction in range and battery life.

EV batteries last the longest when the total number of vehicle charges is minimized, Millican said.

That means users should only charge EVs as needed. "Ideally, the battery should be charged 80%," he said. "Charging to 100% should only be done before a long trip."

You can learn more at kengarff.com.