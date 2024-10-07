What to know about hockey before the Utah Hockey Club's home opener.

Excitement is building around the Utah Hockey Club's home opener at the Delta Center on Tuesday, October 8.

We talked with a local fan, who's also an expert on hockey, Michael Wolfe. He does the "Utah Hockey Podcast".

He says expect a lot of fights, loud fans, and weird rules of the game. And, he says "bring a sweater", because it's cold!

Speaking of sweaters, did you know the jerseys in hockey are actually called "sweaters".

Michael says one of the things everyone is buzzing about is the name. It seems like the Utah Yeti is the frontrunner, although there are others still in the mix.

The Utah Hockey Club's pre-season ended at 5-2. Michael says, "The pre-season is meant to test out younger players and grow chemistry between veterans on the ice.

Don't forget, Utah 16 is the broadcast home for the Utah Hockey Club games. You'll can watch all of the non-nationally exclusive games right there.

And, be sure to follow Michael on Instagram @nhlutah and @utahhockeypod.