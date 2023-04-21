What to see this weekend? Here are movie reviews from Tony Toscano

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews three new releases out this weekend.

"The Best Man" is an action thriller streaming on most VOD platforms. Tony says it's a fast-paced, watchable weekend film perfect for snack streaming. It's rated R and Tony gives it a "B".

Hitting most streaming services is the comedy/ drama "Cherry". In the film, Cherry has 24 hours to make the most important decision of her life: whether or not to keep an unplanned pregnancy. Just fresh from winning the top prize at the Tribeca Film Festival, "Cherry" is a positive and wonderfully uplifting film about choices that never bullies the audience. It is not rated and Tony gives it an "A".

In selected theaters is the historical drama "Chevalier". The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer. “Chevalier” is a story of tenacity, talent and overcoming one's station in life. Along with the film's incredible cinematography, Kelvin Harrison Jr. is a joy to watch in the lead role. "Chevalier" is rated PG-13 and Tony gives it an "A".

