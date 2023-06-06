Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Film critic Tony Toscano reviews new releases in home entertainment

New Releases in Home Entertainment
Two thrillers and a romantic comedy are part of new releases this week in home entertainment.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 15:17:58-04

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the action/ thriller "Assassin Club". An assassin is given a contract to kill seven people around the world only to discover the targets are also assassins who have been hired to kill him. Tony says "Assassin Club" is a run of the mill thriller with above average acting by its cast. But, he says he still doesn't lift the film out of the hole it digs itself plot-wise. Tony gives it a "D" and it is rated R.

Also streaming on video on demand is the horror/ thriller "Motion Detected". When a recent victim of a terrifying home invasion moves to what she thinks is a safer house, the smart home security system begins to take over her life. Tony says "Motion Detected" starts off with a solid premise but quickly disintegrates into a confusing mess. Although the acting is good, the film feels rushed and over produced. He gives it a D and it is not rated.

Hitting the Hallmark Channel and streaming online is the romantic comedy "The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango". A no-nonsense detective investigates a murder at a high stakes ballroom competition and is sent undercover as one of the contestants. The only problem is she can't dance. Tony says "The Dancing Detective" is a delightfully witty and charming romance perfect for an evening in. Tony gives it a "B" and it is not rated.

You can find more at screenchatter.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere