Film critic Tony Toscano reviews new releases in home entertainment

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the action/ thriller "Assassin Club". An assassin is given a contract to kill seven people around the world only to discover the targets are also assassins who have been hired to kill him. Tony says "Assassin Club" is a run of the mill thriller with above average acting by its cast. But, he says he still doesn't lift the film out of the hole it digs itself plot-wise. Tony gives it a "D" and it is rated R.

Also streaming on video on demand is the horror/ thriller "Motion Detected". When a recent victim of a terrifying home invasion moves to what she thinks is a safer house, the smart home security system begins to take over her life. Tony says "Motion Detected" starts off with a solid premise but quickly disintegrates into a confusing mess. Although the acting is good, the film feels rushed and over produced. He gives it a D and it is not rated.

Hitting the Hallmark Channel and streaming online is the romantic comedy "The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango". A no-nonsense detective investigates a murder at a high stakes ballroom competition and is sent undercover as one of the contestants. The only problem is she can't dance. Tony says "The Dancing Detective" is a delightfully witty and charming romance perfect for an evening in. Tony gives it a "B" and it is not rated.

