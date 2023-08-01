What to watch? Here are some new releases in home entertainment

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the action/ thriller "I Am Rage". In the film, an ancient cult embroiled in a sinister blood trade makes the deadly mistake of abducting a young woman with a violent, shocking past. Tony Says, "I Am Rage" is a well-filmed popcorn muncher that knows exactly what it is: an entertaining "B" movie offering some cheesy thrills and action and over-the-top bloody fun. It is not rated and Tony gives it a "B".

Also streaming on VOD is the horror film "Holistay". In this film, strange things begin to happen when two couples, who do not know each other, double book a vacation house in San Diego. Tony says, "Holistay is an excruciatingly slow to build horror film that simply takes too long to come to the point. The film suffers from too much dialogue and not enough action." He gives it a "D" and it's not rated.

Streaming on Disney + as well as Blu-ray and DVD is volume 3 of "Guardians of the Galaxy". In the film, Peter Quill is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, but must rally his team to defend the universe. Tony says, "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is a crowd pleasing film with lots of humor and some very touching moments. It is the perfect ending to the Guardians trilogy." He gives it an "A" and it's rated PG-13.

