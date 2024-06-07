What to watch this weekend? Here are reviews of new movies and shows

Entering its fourth and final season on Netflix is the fantasy adventure series “Sweet Tooth.” As the series ends, Gus and Jepperd begin to get answers about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past and what is the true meaning of home. Tony says, “Sweet Tooth is a heartwarming and touching show centering on friendship, family and finding one's place in the world. If you haven't seen it, check out all 4 seasons on Netflix." Tony gives it an A and it's rated TV-14.

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the sci-fi comedy “Invaders from Proxima B.”

When a cute, wise-cracking alien from Proxima B named Chuck crash lands in their backyard, the Jankins family must work together to save their new fuzzy friend from a dangerous world. Tony says, “Invaders from Proxima B is a kid-friendly, family sci-fi adventure spoof full of low-brow laughs, switcheroo's and just plain nonsensical fun." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is “Bad Boys: Ride or Die '' starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

When their former captain is implicated in corruption, two Miami police officers have to work to clear his name. Tony says, "Although I expected a lackluster film, Bad Boys 4 absolutely surprised me with great action, stunts and a lot of laughs." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Actress Jenn Harris has a new short comedy hitting VOD this month called “She's Clean.” It's about a woman in her 40's dealing with emotional intimacy. Tony gives it a B and it's not rated.

