What used to be Mt Air Café is now Park City Roadhouse Grill

50 years ago one Utah family started Mt Air Café which became a staple in Park City, Utah.

Locals and people from around the world dined in the iconic building.

In 2006 Salt Lake Brewing Co. founder, Jeff Polychronis, turned the café his father and uncle operated for 30 years into Squatters Roadhouse Grill. Now he is rebranding the restaurant to Park City Roadhouse Grill.

Park City Roadhouse Grill will continue to serve some of the great menu items you know and love with the addition of more locally-sourced options plus a completely new cocktail menu!

Park City Roadhouse Grill serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and is located at 1900 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84098, at the gateway to Park City as Jeff likes to call it.

For more Park City restaurants please visit: parkcityrestaurants.com.