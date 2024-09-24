What will you be streaming this week? Here are new releases in home entertainment

Now in selected theaters and available on most VOD platforms is the dysfunctional family comedy "All Happy Families". As a family gathers to renovate their home, they experience some shocking news that strikes at the core of their unity. The film stars "How I Met Your Mother's" Josh Radnor and is directed by Haroula Rose. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "All Happy Families is a terrific character study as it weaves it's story through the chaos of family life. The film shows us that even in the worst of times, a family connection is not only important but necessary." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on most video on command platforms is the biographical comedy "Winner" starring Emilia Jones. Based on true events, Reality Winner, yes, that's her real name is a brilliant young misfit from Texas who finds her morals challenged while serving in the U.S. Air Force and working as an NSA contractor. I chatted with star Emilia Jones. Tony says, "Winner is a well acted 'whistleblower' film with a twist as it leaves the audience never really sure of what side to end up on. Is she a hero or a criminal? Over all "Winner" is an enjoyable ride and well worth your time to see." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters this Friday is the romantic comedy "Plan B." When a one night stand with her awkward neighbor leaves her pregnant, a young woman decides to quickly sleep with a successful businessman and tells him he's the father of her unborn baby. I chatted with actress Kate Flannery, whom you might remember from "The Office." Tony says, "

With a cast that includes Jon Heder, Shannon Elizabeth and Jamie Lee, Plan B is a heartwarmingly funny and cringe-worthy film that will keep you laughing from start to finish." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.