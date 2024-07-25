What would you tell your younger self?

With age comes wisdom. Life teaches us so much through the beautiful times and the hard times.

Mindy Gledhill is a Provo local and she has written songs to her younger self in her new album, ’The Phone Booth Sessions Vol. 1’

She turned an old photo booth into her recording booth and each song has lyrics she would want her younger self to know.

Mindy owns a collaborative space in a historic building in downtown Provo where many local artists and creatives have workshops.

For more information go to Mindy Gledhill.