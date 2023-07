Threads is Meta's new social media platform which allows users to enjoy more conversation focused posts rather than photo and video focused like Instagram and Facebook.

It's being called the Twitter rival and also Twitter Killer!

Our Social Media Expert, Natalie Zfat, joined Jenny Hardman to chat about the pros and cons of the new platform.

If you have questions for Natalie or would like to hire her for her social media expertise, follow her on all social platforms @nataliezfat.