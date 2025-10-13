What you need to know if you're road tripping with an EV

Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson Bianca Velasquez has been taking us along on a road tour to iconic Utah destinations in an electric vehicle.

The stops included Vernal, Moab, and Salina, which are places that people want to visit for their natural beauty.

RMP is rolling out 20 hyper-fast/ DC fast charging stations in Utah in partnership with Electrify America, providing speeds up to 350 kW.

Electricity costs per mile are typically much lower than gasoline and RMP's program offers additional discounts for their customers.

For example, customers can save up to 40 percent off the cost of public charging at RMP stations by using the Electrify America app and selecting the "Rocky Mountain Power Plan".

Also, RMP's Wattsmart Drive program lets the utility optimize when EV charging occurs (briefly pausing charging for 5-minute windows during peak demand). Participants earn bill credits (up to $100 first year, $50 in subsequent years).

By shifting charging to off-peak hours, there is less strain on the grid during high-demand periods.

This supports cleaner, more efficient use of energy and reduces the need for costly upgrades or backup power.

Also, driving electric means zero tailpipe emissions, which contributes to better air quality in Utah.

RMP provides educational support to help new EV drivers plan routes, manage charging stops, and overcome "range anxiety."

If you've missed any of Bianca's stops so far, don't worry you can catch up at @rockymountainpower on Instagram.