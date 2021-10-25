What you should (and shouldn't) be composting in your yard

Beuna Tomalino owns Basil & Rose in Bountiful and teaches classes to people wanting to learn more about gardening.

One of the topics that is popular is composting.

She says many people would like to do more of it, but don't know how.

Beuna joined us with some tips of what (and what not) to compost.

First, she says for a good smelling compost you need to only put the correct things in your pile (see the list below). Her pro tip: do not have a wet pile, it should be no damper than a wrung-out sponge.

Second, she says correct proportions are a must. Her pro tip: Make it 1/3 to 1/2 green (fresh veggies and fruit peelings and green plants). The other 1/2-2/3 should be brown (brown leaves, straw, cardboard and dried plants).

When it comes to what to put in the compost, she says these are all right:



Vegetable and fruit peelings

Egg shells

Coffee grounds

Teabags

Straw

Leaves

Cotton fabric

Newspaper and cardboard (avoid slick or dyed papers)

Parakeet clippings

Fish tank water (fresh water)

Manures from chickens, turkeys, sheep, goats, rabbits, cattle and horses

Do not put these items in:



Fat or vegetable oils

Meat

Grains

Bones

Cog, cat or human waste

Hog and pig manure (not recommended)

Weed seed or roots

Grass clippings (leave them on your lawn)

You can learn more at basilandrose.com.