Approximately 800,000 Americans have a stroke each year. But, some strokes can be prevented when you remember this: What's good for the heart is good for the brain.

The same risk factors that contribute to making heart disease the leading cause of death worldwide, including high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and tobacco use, also impact the rising global prevalence of brain disease, including stroke, Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Physical activity is linked to lower risk of diseases, improved mental health and cognitive function and lower risk of depression.

For these reasons and more, the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association is hosting CycleNation Utah on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Olivia Gregg, Heart Challenge Development Director for the American Heart Association Utah says, "We want to empower Utahns to be healthy, while raising funds to support vital research to stop the cycle of stroke and heart disease."

Build your team of six and ride relay-style at the event. After everyone rides, participants will celebrate with healthy food and games.

And FOX 13's very own Ben Winslow is set to emcee.

Learn more and sign up at cyclenation.org/utah.

