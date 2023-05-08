What's new at City Creek Center this Spring

It's Springtime at City Creek Center and there is a lot going on!

City Creek Center sits on 23 acres in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City.

It offers more than 100 retail stores including luxury to familiar favorites as well as a food court all the way to high-end restaurants. About one-third of the shops are only at City Creek Center.

Jenny and Morgan talked with General Manager Linda Wardell about shopping at the beautiful mall.

She tells people to "always start in the parking garage". That's because they offer 5,000 below-ground parking spots, which are always out of the weather.

You can take an escalator or elevator up to the Nordstrom block or the Macy's block.

On the Nordstrom block you won't want to miss the fountain show which happens every hour on the hour. The fountain is choreographed to music and after dusk it involves fire as well.

Don't forget to look up, because City Creek Center has a retractable roof which can be opened on beautiful days and closed when the weather isn't cooperating.

Linda says it only takes four-and-a-half minutes to open, and she says they make the decision to open or close several times a day. She says, "It's always perfect shopping weather at City Creek Center".

And, City Creek Center will be welcoming new stores soon including Alo Yoga, Psycho Bunny, Thread Wallets and Sweet Bath Co.

You can find all of the stores, restaurants and more at shopcitycreekcenter.com.

