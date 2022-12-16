What's new in theaters and streaming

Avatar: The Way of Water premieres in theaters 13 years after the original film. It brings a brand new story, plus new and returning characters.

Avatar has become the top grossing film of all time.

Martin Lawrence, Melissa Roxburgh and John Malkovich lead "Mindcage." The thriller follows two detectives seeking the help of an incarcerated serial killer to find a copycat killer.

Dwayne Johnson's DC comics superhero adventure "Black Adam" starts streaming on HBO max. Johnson stars as the antihero with ancient powers released after five-thousand years in prison, unleashing his own form of justice.

Prime video adds the psychological horror "Nanny." The story follows a woman from Senegal hired to care for the daughter of an affluent couple and hoping to bring her son to the U.S. but is haunted by her unsettling new home and a violent presence as his arrival approaches.

On netflix is, "Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths" from five-time oscar winner Alejandro G. Inarritu. The journey tells of a famous Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns home to work through an existential crisis of identity and relationships.

There's also the current number one at the box office, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

The movie has kept that number one spot five weeks in a row and has earned more than 769-million dollars worldwide to date.