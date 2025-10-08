What's new? Modern kitchen trends to follow now

The kitchen always seems to be a gathering point so you want it to be modern, right?

Darrin Campbell with Cobble Creek Countertops joined us with the trends to follow now.

Shift Back to Natural Stone

For over a decade, quartz dominated the market, but natural stone—especially quartzite—is making a comeback.

Homeowners love the uniqueness and character of natural stone—no two slabs are ever the same.

Sustainability and durability are driving this renewed demand.

Full-Height Backsplashes

Replacing traditional tile backsplashes, full-height stone designs create a seamless, luxurious aesthetic.

They simplify cleaning while turning the backsplash into a statement feature.

Stone Apron-Front Sinks

A modern take on the farmhouse classic.

Custom stone sinks combine durability with high-end, functional design.

Backlit Countertops

A bold trend for kitchens, bars, and bathrooms.

Backlighting showcases the natural veining and translucence of select stones.

Creates a dramatic "wow factor" that elevates entertaining spaces.

Come see these trends in action at the Cobble Creek Countertops booth at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show.

Dates:

Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 | 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 | 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12

Adults (Online) $10

Seniors 55+ (Door & Online) $8

Children 12 & under FREE

For tickets and more information, visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.