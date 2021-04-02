Watch
What's on the menu for Easter dinner? Here's an easy side dish that goes with any main dish!

No matter what you're serving for the main course on Easter, this is the perfect side dish!
Posted at 1:30 PM, Apr 02, 2021
What's on the menu for Easter dinner?

We asked Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie for a side dish recipe that's easy to make and delicious to eat - and boy did she deliver!

Here is her recipe for Browned Butter, Parmesan and Almond Green Beans.

Ingredients
2 pounds fresh green beans
1/3 cup butter
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 tablespoons sliced almonds
Instructions
Preheat oven 400 degrees F.
Place butter in skillet and melt over medium high heat, stirring constantly, continue stirring for approximately 2 minutes until butter is turning brown and beginning to smell fragrant.
Add garlic and cook 1 minute; stirring.
Remove from heat.
Place beans in a large mixing bowl, add salt and pepper, and drizzle browned butter over top; toss to mix.
Place beans in baking pan, evenly sprinkle with parmesan cheese, and topping with sliced almonds.
Cover with foil.
Bake for 45-50 minutes or until desired doneness.
Serve and Enjoy!

Get more of Ruthie's recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

