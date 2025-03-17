What's St. Patrick's Day without Irish Music?

What would St. Patrick's Day be without Irish music? That's why we invited local performers on the show.

An Rogaire Dubh started performing together in 2011 and they perform traditional Irish music on traditional Irish instruments like - Uilleann Pipes (traditional Irish bagpipes) Bodhran (Irish drum) Irish flute, Irish whistles, and the fiddle.

They also incorporate Irish storytelling and singing into their performances.

And, it's not only around St. Patrick's Day that they perform. They do concerts and festivals throughout the year, and are also popular at Wakes for the Irish Catholic community.

If you'd like more information, please visit their website: irishmusicutah.com.