When a child walks, bikes or rolls to school, they can enter to win a free scooter & helmet

When a child walks, bikes, or rolls to school, they can enter to win a free scooter and helmet in the Safe Routes Walk & Roll Challenge.

Students track the days that they walked or biked to school (walking to the bus counts) and then submit them online by the end of the month.

Safe Routes Utah wants to encourage and reward kids for walking and rolling to school.

There are many benefits including physical wellness, improved cognitive abilities, better air quality and less traffic.

Parents who encourage their kids to walk or bike are also entered into the drawing at the same time to incentivize their kids to participate and receive prizes of their own.

Just this year Safe Routes has already given out more than 100 prizes throughout the state of Utah. You can see the monthly winners here.

You can learn more at walk-win.com.