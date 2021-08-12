When chocolate cravings hit - Browniesx3 has you covered!

Brownies make everything better. Even if your chocolate craving strikes late at night, Brownies! Brownies! Brownies! in Salt Lake City has you covered.

Molly dreamed up Salt Lake's first brownie shop years ago and she's still going strong... serving up brownies of all flavors and sizes at her shop at 1751 South 1100 East.

Molly joined us in studio for a recipe for Brownie S'Mores. You can buy the pan of brownies at her shop, then just crush up a graham cracker pie shell and mix with buttercream frosting. Frost that and then put marshmallows on top. Molly says the really fun part is using a butane torch from the hardware store (instead of a kitchen gadget) to toast the marshmallows.

They're throwing a party on Friday the 13th! Bring your good vibes and be a part of the fun. It's actually a fundraiser to help Molly replace their dying mixer and transform the parking lot into an outdoor venue!

For more information visit browniesx3.com and be sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook.