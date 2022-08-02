When it comes to back-to-school trends, "retro is back"

A 15-year-old Utah girl is becoming a respected fashionista!

Mady Salmon was one of six kid designers who won in the Zulily Back-to-School #UniquelyZu contest.

As one of the winners, Mady received a prize package worth $6,000 and she also provided creative inspiration for the exclusive Resort Wear Zulily capsule collection that launched in February.

Now she's also serving as one of the trend spotters for back-to-school.

She says, "Retro is back!" "I've been noticing fashion trends are going back in time - there is a lot of influence from the 70s and 80s," Mady says.

For more information you can visit zulily.com.