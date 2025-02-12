When it comes to finding great places to get away, we know who to ask -- The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman.

Emily joined us from a spectacular beachfront property — Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlan Golf & Spa Resort, which she says has something for everyone.

It's the ideal location for family fun, a girls' getaway or a romantic escape because you get unlimited luxury with the all-inclusive resort.

Emily says she is enjoying it all, from the beautiful, tranquil beach days to the thrilling water slides and lazy river to a gorgeous pool to a wide variety of dining choices to wine and alcoholic beverages too.

And, Dreams Resorts has an exciting collaboration with MasterChef Junior right now too. In a first-of-its kind experience, some of the past winners and contestants curated a menu for families — designed by and for kids.

And, if your kids participate in the Explorers Club, they can do the Mystery Box Challenge, just like the TV show.

In addition, at select locations, you can visit a gourmet poolside pop-up.

You can learn more about the vacations at dreamsresorts.com.

